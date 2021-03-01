|
The majority of mental health problems commonly emerge in adolescence, coinciding with a pivotal point in individual development that lays the foundations for future and intergenerational health. As a result, poor mental health in adolescence can impact on educational attainment, social relationships, societal productivity, and quality of life in the short and long term, and potentially across generations. Yet, policy and practice responses to address poor adolescent mental health have been inadequate almost everywhere. Even in high income countries where there have been substantial investments in early clinical intervention, there has been little shift in the population prevalence of adolescent mental disorders. There is a growing need to rethink mental health problems in this developmental window, both in strengthening treatment responses, and also investing in mental health promotion and prevention. Programmatic and policy actions must include efforts to measure the burden of adolescent mental health problems and their determinants so as to ensure that actions are responsive to varying and often complex needs. Furthermore, there is a need to both monitor the impact of any investments to ensure accountability, and to build the evidence base for effective actions.
