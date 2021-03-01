Abstract

Mental health has long been recognized as fundamental to well-being, reflected in the 1946 constitution of the World Health Organization (WHO) where health is defined as "a state of complete physical, mental and social well-being". As such, it is important to address mental health across the life course, but of particular importance during adolescence (10-19 years), a unique and formative period for social and emotional development which lays the foundation for long-term and intergenerational health and well-being.





Strengthening adolescents' internal and external resources and protecting them from risk factors and adverse experiences positively impact their potential to thrive and their mental health and well-being during adulthood. Previous studies have shown that timely interventions to strengthen adolescents' family and social resources and to decrease risk factor levels could prevent much of the disease burden in adulthood, and that strengthening resilience among young people leads to positive health outcomes...

