Guthold R, Carvajal-Velez L, Adebayo E, Azzopardi P, Baltag V, Dastgiri S, Dua T, Fagan L, Ferguson BJ, Inchley JC, Mekuria ML, Moller AB, Servili C, Requejo J. J. Adolesc. Health 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
36229397
Mental health has long been recognized as fundamental to well-being, reflected in the 1946 constitution of the World Health Organization (WHO) where health is defined as "a state of complete physical, mental and social well-being". As such, it is important to address mental health across the life course, but of particular importance during adolescence (10-19 years), a unique and formative period for social and emotional development which lays the foundation for long-term and intergenerational health and well-being.
