Journal Article

Citation

Harris MPJ, Palmedo PC, Fleary SA. J. Am. Coll. Health 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/07448481.2022.2129977

PMID

36227710

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To explore barriers and facilitators to mental health care among the student service member and veteran (SSM/V) population, develop an integrative model of mental health service use, and identify health communication opportunities. Participants: Participants were 21 current and former SSM/Vs recruited online and via snowball sampling.

METHODS: We conducted an emergent thematic analysis of in-depth interviews that took place in February 2021.

RESULTS: We identified eight major themes. Two were contextual (military culture, SSM/V identities), three were navigational (career repercussions, recognizing need, service availability/quality), and three were paths forward (high-quality accessible services, veteran peers/spaces, relevant outreach).

CONCLUSIONS: We recommend higher education institutions promote SSM/V spaces, position mental health care as utilitarian, improve everyday mental health literacy, highlight service accessibility and quality, and deliver communications that reflect the diversity of SSM/V identities beyond the "warrior" archetype.


Language: en

Keywords

qualitative research; Health communication; help seeking; mental health outreach; student veterans

