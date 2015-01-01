|
Citation
|
Burton WM, Paschal AM, Jaiswal J, Leeper JD, Birch DA. J. Am. Coll. Health 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36227726
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: We assessed the association between gendered racism, the simultaneous experience of sexism and racism, depression, and psychological distress in Black college women using an intersectional instrument, the gendered racial microaggression scale. Participants: Black college women enrolled at a predominantly white institution (PWI) in the southeastern U.S. (N = 164, response rate = 77%, mean age 21.67).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
mental health; intersectionality; microaggressions; Black college women; gendered racism