Abstract

School counselors can be influenced by a wide variety of beliefs and emotions when reporting suspected child sexual abuse (CSA) including worry, fear, sadness, depression, helplessness, anger, and distrust of child protective services. These beliefs and emotions can keep school counselors from reporting suspected CSA despite their duties as mandated reporters. We sought to uncover patterns of school counselors' (N = 85) shared beliefs and emotions that can impact their decision making in reporting suspected CSA. Q methodology allowed us to reveal common profiles of school counselors' viewpoints on reporting CSA to inform school counseling practice and training. Our data analysis revealed two profiles representing distinct patterns of school counselor viewpoints: worry about consequences and knowledge gap. School counselors in the worry about consequences factor felt that the potential negative consequences of their reports for the child and themselves impacted their reporting process. School counselors in the knowledge gap factor believed their lack of knowledge of signs of CSA, school procedures, and school counseling ethical codes influenced their reporting of CSA. School counselors should reflect on their beliefs and emotions that may prevent reporting, communicate and collaborate with child protective services, and seek support and mentorship as necessary.

