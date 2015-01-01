Abstract

Terror Management Theory has shown that mortality salience can increase outgroup stereotyping and dislike of people who are different. We examined heterosexual participant reactions to profiles of homosexual and heterosexual men after mortality salience utilizing need for closure (NFC) as a moderating variable. We also examined the role of death-thought accessibility (DTA) in these effects. Among those with high NFC, mortality salience increased stereotyping and preference for the heterosexual individual. This effect only occurred when participants examined the profiles before completing the DTA measure. Control participants showed parallel reactions to the mortality salience condition when completing the DTA measure first. We found no reliable effects of mortality salience increasing DTA, and defensiveness decreasing DTA. The current findings demonstrate how two different death reminders can affect reactions to homosexual men among those in high NFC. Potential reasons for the lack of support for DTA in these effects are discussed.

Language: en