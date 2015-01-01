|
Stenersen MR, Thomas K, McKee S. J. Homosex. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
36228168
Sex workers continue to experience high rates of abuse and violence around the world. However, information regarding police-perpetrated harassment and violence against transgender and gender diverse (TGD) sex workers in the United States remains extremely limited. The current study is the first known examination of police interaction, harassment, and violence among TGD sex workers in the United States using a large nationwide dataset. Data from 23,372 TGD people were used.
Police; sex work; violence; transgender