Abstract

Research has documented an inverse relationship between lifetime intimate partner violence (IPV) and a woman's educational accomplishment. Moreover, women without formal education were more likely to report lifetime IPV in comparison with women who completed more than 12 years of education. Therefore, this study examines the individual and community-level factors that determine the degree of IPV vis-à-vis women's education. Data set of currently married women were extracted from 2018 Nigeria Demographic and Health Survey. The study employed three levels of statistical analysis. The result of the analysis reveals that the nature of IPV differs due to women's educational status. Women with the highest level of education experienced the least of all the three IPV indicators identified in this study. A significant relationship exists with women's education and ever experienced physical violence (primary odds ratio [OR] = 1.29; secondary OR = 1.44, higher OR = 0.71). The ORs of ever experienced sexual violence decrease as women's education increases (secondary OR = 1.10, higher OR = 0.63). The higher significant effect of husband/partner who drinks alcohol on all the three indicators of IPV was affirmed (p < .01). Except for community labor participation, all other community variables were significant with emotional violence and sexual violence (p < .05). The study established that both individual and community factors influence the incidence of IPV in the study area. The study concludes that women empowerment alone cannot reduce the incidence of IPV as revealed in the study; community sensitization about the consequences of IPV on the health of women and the well-being of the family should be intensified.

