Nystrom A, Richards TN. J. Interpers. Violence 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

10.1177/08862605221128054

36226403

The current study uses a nationally representative sample of institutions of higher education (IHEs) in the United States (n = 448) to estimate the prevalence rate of consensual sexual relationship policies (CSRPs) and to examine variation in CSRPs across sectors of IHEs. The concepts of consent and power differentials in CSRPs are also explored.

FINDINGS show that the majority of IHEs do not have a CSRP, that there are no significant differences in the prevalence rate or type of CSRPs across IHE sectors, and the most common type of CSRP is a limited ban. The concepts of consent and power differentials underpin the majority of CSRPs.


