Abstract
The current study uses a nationally representative sample of institutions of higher education (IHEs) in the United States (n = 448) to estimate the prevalence rate of consensual sexual relationship policies (CSRPs) and to examine variation in CSRPs across sectors of IHEs. The concepts of consent and power differentials in CSRPs are also explored.
Language: en
prevention; sexual assault; sexual harassment; support seeking