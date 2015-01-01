Abstract

In winter sports, skiers, snowboarders and ice hockey players have the highest risk of traumatic brain injuries (TBI). In skiing/snowboarding severe TBIs are of concern; in ice hockey, repetitive minor TBIs are frequent. The main causes of TBI in recreational skiing are collisions with trees; in professionals falls due to technical or tactical mistakes are the main causes. In ice hockey 10-15% of all injuries are due to a sports-related concussion (SRC), mostly caused by player-opponent contact. The pathomechanism in TBI is a combination of rotational and linear acceleration during head impact, which causes a diffuse axonal injury. Long-term complications such as neurodegenerative diseases and functional deficits are of relevance. Prevention by wearing helmets is effective, but less effective in TBI/SRC than in focal injuries.

Language: de