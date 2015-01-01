Abstract

BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: The objective of this study was to examine head-impact exposure by intensity level and position group, and to test the hypothesis that there would be an increase in cumulative head-impact exposure between drill intensities after controlling for duration in each level with air recording the lowest frequency and magnitude and live recording the highest: air < bags < control < thud < live.



METHODS: We conducted a prospective, multisite study in 1 season with players from 3 high school football teams (n = 74). Each player wore a sensor-installed mouthguard, which monitored head-impact frequency, peak linear acceleration (PLA), and peak rotational acceleration (PRA). Practice drills and games were categorized by level of contact.



RESULTS: A total of 7312 impacts were recorded with a median of 67 (interquartile range:128) impacts per player. After controlling for duration, increases in head-impact outcomes by level of contact were observed (air < bags = control < thud = live). Live drills had higher cumulative head-impact frequency (45.4 ± 53.0 hits) and magnitude (PLA: 766.3 ± 932.9 g; PRA: 48.9 ± 61.3 kilorad/s2) per player than other levels (P <.0001). In comparison, air drills had the lowest cumulative frequency (4.2 ± 6.9 hits) and magnitude (PLA: 68.0 ± 121.6 g; PRA: 6.4 ± 13.2 kilorad/s2).



CONCLUSIONS: These data support the levels-of-contact system as a practical approach to limiting head-impact exposure in tackle football. Our findings are clinically important, because data have begun to suggest the relationship between chronic head-impact exposure and decline in brain health. Since head-impact exposure was influenced by levels of contact, regulation of the duration of certain drill intensities (eg, thud, live) may associate with reduced head-impact exposure in high school American football.

