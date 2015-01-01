Abstract

We measured the association between vacant housing demolitions and changes in crime and emergency department (ED) visits in Baltimore, MD. We included 646 block groups in Baltimore, 224 of which experienced at least one demolition from 2012 to 2019. The exposure was the number of demolitions completed in a block group during the previous quarter. Crime (all, property, and violent) and ED visits (all, adults, children, and for specific causes) were examined as the change in the rate per 1000 people from the previous quarter to the current quarter and analyzed using multivariable mixed effects regression models. Demolitions were associated with a small decrease in total ED visits (difference = -0.068 per 1000 people from the previous quarter to the current quarter, 95% CI -0.119, -0.018) but no significant change in crime. For each demolition, the rate of total child ED visits was 0.452 lower compared to the previous quarter (95% CI -0.777, -0.127). Demolitions were associated with small decreases in adult injury-related ED visits in the short term.

