Abstract

OBJECTIVES: The aim of this study was to provide a comprehensive overview of the prevalence, measurement scales, related factors and interventions for fear of falling (FOF) among older adults in Southeast Asia. STUDY DESIGN: This was a systematic review.



METHODS: Published research studies on FOF among older adults were searched using the following databases: PubMed, Cochrane Library, Scopus, ASEAN Citation Index, Thai Journal Citation Index, Malaysian Journal Citation Report and Google Scholar. All observational and experimental studies investigating FOF among community-dwelling older adults in Southeast Asia were eligible. A narrative synthesis was used to describe the findings. The Joanna Briggs Institute checklist was used to assess the quality and risk of bias of the included studies.



RESULTS: A total of 15 observational studies and three experimental studies were included after screening 2112 titles and abstracts. These studies, published between 2011 and 2021, were conducted in Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. The FOF prevalence ranged from 21.6% to 88.2%. The most commonly used FOF assessment tool was the Falls Efficacy Scale-International. Well-reported related factors of FOF were female sex, advanced age, balance impairment and fall history. All experimental studies utilising single- or multi-component interventions comprised an exercise approach. Limited studies have considered environmental factors.



CONCLUSIONS: Various related factors of FOF and the interventions implemented were revealed. Public health researchers and policymakers should consider the factors related to FOF in practical FOF intervention and prevention strategies. Further evidence on FOF issues is required to understand the multidimensional characteristics of FOF, specifically the environmental aspects of older adults in Southeast Asia.

Language: en