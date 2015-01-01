SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Busnello GF, Trindade LL, Pai DD, Beck CLC, Ribeiro OMPL, Borges EMN, Schoeninger MD. Rev. Bras. Enferm. 2022; 75(4): e20210765.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Associacao Brasilerira de Enfermagem)

DOI

10.1590/0034-7167-2021-0765

PMID

36228291

Abstract

OBJECTIVES: to analyze the repercussions of violence against nursing professionals, in the access and safety of patients in Family Health Strategy.

METHODS: a mixed study, with 169 nursing professionals. We used a socio-labor questionnaire, Survey Questionnaire Workplace Violence in the Health Sector, a patient safety instrument and interviews.

RESULTS: verbal aggression was related to support (p=0.048), respect (p=0.021), hours of care (p=0.047) and patient safety behaviors (p=0.033) among professionals. Suffering from bullying was related to fear of questioning when something is wrong (p=0.010) and lack of support from management (p=0.016). Victims of physical violence felt that their mistakes could be used against them. Mixed data converge and confirm that violence affects professional behavior and puts Primary Health Care attributes at risk.

CONCLUSIONS: violence affects workers' behavior, interferes with the care provided, weakens the access and safety of patients.


Language: pt
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print