Abstract

BACKGROUND: Patients who resist medical assistance can undo the safety straps on the ambulance stretcher. Ambulance personnel have been known to make use of blankets, bandages and Velcro straps to restrain patients in transit. This study aims to establish how often this type of coercion is used. MATERIAL AND METHOD: In 2021, approximately 400 ambulance service personnel in the county of Innlandet were invited by email to take part in an online survey about the use of coercion vis-à-vis patients who resist medical assistance.



RESULTS: We received 85 responses, and 62 respondents (72.9 %) stated that they had used coercion. Of these, 38 (44.7 %) had restrained the arms/legs of patients using blankets, bandages or Velcro straps in order to keep them safe while in transit. A total of 36 respondents (42.4 %) had observed other personnel travelling in an ambulance without a fastened seatbelt in order to maintain patient safety during transit.



INTERPRETATION: The results clearly show that ambulance personnel regularly use coercion when patients who resist their help are transported by ambulance. There is a need to discuss how such ambulance services can be provided in a safe, secure and caring way.

Language: no