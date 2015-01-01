Abstract

Family function reflects the operating status of the family system, which plays a vital role in children's mental health. The current meta-analysis examined the association between family function and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in children and adolescents for the first time. Studies published from 1980 to 2021 were identified via searching and screening. We identified 31 studies (91 unique effects) with 8,684 children. A three-level meta-analysis revealed that overall family function was negatively associated with PTSD (r = -0.205). Among elements of family function, family affect (r = -0.251), communication (r = -0.221), and cohesion (r = -0.184) were associated with less PTSD, whereas family conflict (r = 0.228) was associated with more PTSD in children. Family flexibility (r = -0.103) was not associated with PTSD. Moderator analyses revealed differences between various types of trauma events and family function scales. The findings highlight the differences in the roles of the elements of family function and suggest that interventions should be focused on targeting specific elements of family function.

