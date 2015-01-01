Abstract

Background-

Unnatural deaths place a significant burden on society. The sociodemographic characteristics of these deaths in Bihar is not well-documented in the literature. The goal of the current study was to add to knowledge so that these deaths could be stopped or reduced.



Material and Method-

A retrospective autopsy analysis of one-year unnatural deaths (421 cases) was done at the Department of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology, Nalanda Medical College & Hospital, Patna & Madhubani Medical College & Hospital, Madhubani, Bihar. RTA was the most common cause of unnatural deaths (126/421 i.e., 29.9%). It was followed by violence death (84/421 i.e., 19.9%), poisoning (74/421 i.e., 17.6%), hanging (34/421 i.e., 8.1%), burn (32/421 i.e., 7.6%), drowning (27/421 i.e., 6.4%), strangulation (20/421 i.e., 4.8%) and others (electrocution, lightning, fall- 24/421 i.e., 5.7%). Victims of most unnatural deaths were male except in burn and strangulation cases (3.5% vs 4.1% & 2.1% vs 2.6%). Cases of unnatural deaths were seen to be higher in younger and working age groups (226/421 i.e., 53.4%) in both males and females in the age group of 16-40 years. There was a slight increase in unnatural deaths in the summer season (40%). Suicide was the most common cause of unnatural deaths (140/421 i.e., 33.2%), followed by RTA (126/421 i.e., 29.9%), homicide (104/421 i.e., 24.7%), and other causes (drowning, electrocution, etc.- 51/421 i.e., 12.2%). Male to female death ratio in suicide, homicide and RTA was 1.7 (88/52), 4.8 (86/18), and 8.6 (113/13) respectively.



Conclusion-

Unnatural death is one of the indicators of the level of social and mental health. Many studies showed different results regarding different modes of unnatural death. These deaths can be minimized by public awareness, skilled drivers, better road conditions and health system, female education and their social empowerment, sincere effort to solve unemployment, strict rules of law, and regulation on the selling of agrochemicals and other poisons.

Key words: RTA, homicide, Bihar, suicide, unnatural death

Language: en