Abstract

After an extended alcohol drinking history, alcohol use can transition from controlled to compulsive, causing deleterious consequences. Alcohol use can be segregated into two distinct behaviors, alcohol sleeking and alcohol taking. Expression of habitual and compulsive alcohol seeking depend on the dorsolateral striatum (DLS), a brain region thought to engage after extended alcohol access. However, it is unknown whether the DLS is also involved in compulsive-like alcohol taking. The purpose of this experiment was to identify whether the DLS gates compulsive-like binge alcohol drinking. To ask this question, we gave adult male and female C57BL/6J mice a binge-like alcohol drinking history which we have previously demonstrated to produce compulsive-like alcohol drinking (Bauer et al., 2021) or a water drinking history. We then tested the involvement of the DLS on gating binge-like alcohol drinking and compulsive-like quinine-adulterated alcohol drinking via intra-DLS AMPA receptor antagonism. We hypothesized that pharmacological lesioning of the DLS would reduce compulsive-like quinine-adulterated alcohol (QuA) drinking, but not non-adulterated alcohol drinking, in male and female C57BL/6J mice. Three important findings were made. First, compulsive-like alcohol drinking is significantly blunted in cannulated mice. Because of this, we conclude that we were not able to adequately assess the effect of intra-DLS lesioning on compulsive-like alcohol drinking. Second, we found that the DLS gates binge-like alcohol drinking initially, which replicates findings in our previous work (Bauer et al., 2022). However, following an extended alcohol history, the DLS no longer drives this behavior. Finally, alcohol and QuA front-loading is DLS dependent in alcohol history mice. Intra-DLS NBQX altered these drinking behaviors without altering ambulatory locomotor activity. These data demonstrate the necessity of the DLS in binge-like alcohol drinking before, but not following, an extended binge-like alcohol drinking history and in alcohol front-loading in alcohol history mice.

