Abstract

The purpose of this retrospective, cross-sectional study was to determine and analyze the trends in ocular injuries related to landscaping activities and equipment from 2010 to 2019. A total of 168,845 ocular injuries were associated with landscaping activities with the majority of cases occurring in men (80.4%) between the ages of 41-60 during the summer months of June, July, and August. The majority of ocular injuries did not require admission (97.8%) but of those that were admitted 42% had an open globe injury (n = 399). The results of this investigation provide useful information for emergency room physicians and ophthalmologists in understanding the prevalence of these landscaping-associated ocular injuries and further draw suspicion for the incidence of open globe injuries in this population.

Language: en