Abstract

OBJECTIVE: With research suggesting an increased risk of suicide for those employed in the construction industry the present review aimed to provide an updated, targeted, and rigorous estimate of the relative risk of suicide for this population.



METHOD: Comprehensive searches of Medline, Psycinfo, Embase, Emcare, Web of Science, and Scopus databases, as well as grey literature and reference lists, were undertaken to identify studies which reported the rate or risk of construction industry workers' suicide. Only samples that did not incorporate other industries and utilized reference groups deemed representative of the general or employed populations, were included.



RESULTS: Eleven studies were included in the review. Primary analysis was undertaken on seven studies deemed to have wholly samples wholly representative of the construction industry. Despite a high level of heterogeneity (I(2) = 98%), results suggest increased risk of construction worker suicide compared to the wider population. Random effect meta-analysis indicated a pooled relative suicide risk = 1.25 (95% CI 1.03-1.52), reported. A sensitivity analysis using less stringent inclusion criteria, demonstrated the robustness of these findings.



CONCLUSION: Despite limitations, this paper suggests that construction industry employees may have an elevated risk of suicide. Additionally, this review highlights the need for further research, using standardized methodologies, to generate more robust understandings. Future research will benefit by accounting for locale-specific cultural and socio-political factors and attempting to quantify more specific drivers of suicide risk for this population.

