Citation
Cheong TM, Lim JX, Vinchon M, Ng LP, Low DCY, Seow WT, Low SYY. Childs Nerv. Syst. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
36239781
Abstract
PURPOSE: Abusive head trauma (AHT) is a major cause of morbidity and mortality in children. Studies on pediatric head injury observe that AHT patients often have a higher incidence of malignant cerebral oedema and, overall, worse prognosis. There are limited studies with a focus on the outcome of decompressive surgery in children with AHT. This is a study undertaken to review our institutional experience on the role of decompressive surgery in AHT patients and objectively assess its outcomes, in corroboration with current literature.
Language: en
Keywords
Abusive head injury; Decompressive craniectomy; Nonaccidental head injury; Pediatric head injury