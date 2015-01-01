Abstract

Background The nature and extent of the relation between body mass index (BMI) score and the risk of Musculoskeletal (MSK) injury are still unclear, with few studies investigating. So, the purpose of this study was to assess the association between BMI scores and MSK injury and to see if the site of MSK injury is affected by a specific BMI score. In addition, the risk of MSK injuries was compared among different adult age groups.



METHODS The study population included all patients above 18 years old with musculoskeletal injuries between January 2009 and December 2019 at King Abdulaziz Medical City (KAMC). The estimated sample size was 377. The study subjects were distributed according to their BMI into four categories (underweight, normal weight, overweight, and obese). Also, they were divided according to their age into young adults, middle age, and older adults. Each MSK injury was identified by its location as upper extremity, axial skeleton, or lower extremity.



Results Only gender and age were significantly related to the site of injury, with P-values (0.018) and (0.001), respectively. As for the BMI category, its relation with the site of injury was nonsignificant (P-value: 0.092). The younger age group (≤ 35) has a significantly higher chance to be injured in the upper extremities compared with the older adults (≥ 56) (P-value = 0.014). While the axial skeleton (especially the lower back) was the most common site of injury in obese, overweight, and underweight categories, patients with normal BMI have lower extremities as their most common site of injury.



Conclusion Although a higher BMI is associated with an increased risk of MSK injury, the difference in the BMI score seems to not effect the site of injury. By contrast, both gender and age group have a significant relationship with the site of MSK injury.

