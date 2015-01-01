|
Sandhu D, Dougherty EN, Haedt-Matt A. Eat. Disord. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
36239705
Despite increasing rates of sexual assault in the military and high rates of disordered eating and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) among veterans, little is known about how these constructs are related. This study examined whether PTSD symptoms mediate the relation between military sexual assault and disordered eating among female veterans. United States female veterans (N = 98) completed self-report measures assessing military sexual assault, PTSD, and disordered eating.
