Abstract

The final appearance of gunshot wounds is influenced by both the projectile's behavior from the muzzle to the terminal target and by the intrinsic characteristics of the anatomical compartments where the lesion(s) occur. The D-shaped morphology is an uncommon yet well-known finding in the forensic literature and has been described when the surface of impact with the skin is represented by the bullet's lateral projection. Two cases where D-shaped gunshot wounds were observed are hereby presented: in both cases, interaction with multiple intermediate targets (case 1) and a human intermediate target (case 2) had been documented and confirmed by the forensic examination. Despite the different dynamics of production, this peculiar morphology was described throughout most of the intrasomatic bullet path in both the victims. The discovery of D-shaped gunshot wounds can guide the forensic pathologist in the ballistic reconstruction of the event by supporting the hypothesis of an interaction with an intermediate target that has led to deviation from the initial trajectory and destabilization of the bullet associated with loss of kinetic energy.

