Abstract

BACKGROUND: Glasgow Coma Scale (GCS) is one of the most commonly used trauma scores and is a good predictor of outcome in traumatic brain injury (TBI) patients. There are other more complex scores with additional physiological parameters. Whether they discriminate better than GCS in predicting mortality in TBI patients is debatable. The aim of this study was to compare the discrimination of GCS with that of MGAP, GAP, RTS and KTS for 24-hour and 30-day in-hospital mortality in adult TBI patients, in a resource limited LMIC setting.



METHOD: We analysed data from the multicentre, observational trauma cohort Towards Improved Trauma Care Outcome (TITCO) in India. We included all patients 18 years or older, admitted from the emergency department with TBI. The Area Under the Receiver Operating Characteristic (AUROC) curve was used to quantify and compare the discrimination of all scores: GCS; Revised Trauma Score (RTS); mechanism, GCS, age, systolic blood pressure (MGAP); GCS, age, systolic blood pressure (GAP) and Kampala Trauma Score (KTS) in the prediction of 24-hour and 30-day in-hospital mortality.



RESULTS: A total of 3306 TBI patients were included in this study. The majority were within the GCS range 3-8. The commonest mechanism of injury was road traffic injuries [1907(58.0%)]. In-hospital mortality was 27.2% (899). There was no significant difference in discrimination in 24-hour in-hospital mortality when comparing GCS with MGAP and GAP. While GCS performed better than KTS, RTS performed better than GCS. For 30-day in-hospital mortality, GCS discriminated significantly better compared with KTS, but there was no significant difference when compared to MGAP and RTS. GAP discriminated significantly better when compared with GCS.



CONCLUSION: This study shows that the discrimination of GCS is comparable to that of more complex trauma scores in predicting 24-hour and 30-day in-hospital mortality in adult TBI patients in a resource limited LMIC setting.

