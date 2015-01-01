Abstract

Physical exercise can help older people maintain capacities such as muscle strength, balance, postural control, bone mass, and functionality in ADL that usually decline with age. Dementia patients can attend day care centers where they participate in activities such as cognitive training, music and art therapy, and physical exercise sessions. This research aimed to determine the effectiveness of simple lower limb strength and single leg stance training, feasible in the facilities of day care centers, to reduce the risk of falls in the elderly with dementia. Twenty patients with dementia were divided into intervention and control groups. They participated in mobility, strength, coordination, and balance exercise sessions for 45-50 min on weekdays for 5 weeks. In addition, the intervention group patients performed simple lower limb strength (sit-to-stands) and single leg stance exercises in every session. Risk of falls was assessed with the Tinetti test and the SPPB. Comparisons of post- and pre-intervention scores for the Tinetti test and SPPB were statistically increased (0.8 ± 0.7, p = 0.03; 1.5 ± 1.3 points, p = 0.02) in intervention patients. Simple lower limb strength and single leg stance exercises feasible to be done in day care facilities are effective tools for reducing the risk of falls in the elderly with dementia.

