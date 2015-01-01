Abstract

Traditionally, sustainable development has been seen as a combination of three pillars: economic, social and environmental development. In recent years, another one has been added to these three pillars, namely culture, as being indispensable in achieving sustainable development. This study proposes an integrated approach for the identification and classification of safety culture factors in the company in a sustainability context. The research design was based on the assumption that safety culture is part of organizational culture that should support the development of corporate sustainability. Firstly, the identification of the safety culture factors (SCFs) based on the literature review was presented. Then, the ISM method was used to identify the interaction between SCFs and to develop the hierarchical structure of these factors. In the next step, ISM was integrated with the MICMAC method to cluster the factors based on driving power and dependence power into four categories. Finally, safety culture factors with high driving power were rated using the fuzzy TOPSIS method from the sustainability dimension perspective. This approach was used in an automotive industry company to improve and develop the company's practices aimed at implementing a sustainable development strategy. A sensitivity analysis was also carried out to monitor the robustness of the approach.

