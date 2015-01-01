|
Ouellet B, Best KL, Wilson D, Miller WC. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(19): e11908.
(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
36231211
BACKGROUND: Peer-led approaches improve satisfaction with participation, wheelchair skills and wheelchair use self-efficacy in adults, but the evidence is limited in children. This pilot study aimed to explore the influence of community-based, peer-led, group wheelchair training program (i.e., Seating To Go) on satisfaction with participation (primary outcome), wheelchair skills, and wheelchair use self-efficacy in children and adolescents with cerebral palsy and spina bifida.
children; adolescents; participation; manual wheelchair; peer-support; power wheelchair; wheelchair training