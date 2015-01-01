Abstract

BACKGROUND: Peer-led approaches improve satisfaction with participation, wheelchair skills and wheelchair use self-efficacy in adults, but the evidence is limited in children. This pilot study aimed to explore the influence of community-based, peer-led, group wheelchair training program (i.e., Seating To Go) on satisfaction with participation (primary outcome), wheelchair skills, and wheelchair use self-efficacy in children and adolescents with cerebral palsy and spina bifida.



METHODS: A single group pre-post design was used. Invitations were shared online and diffused by clinicians and advocacy and provider groups to recruit a convenience sample of eight pediatric wheelchair users. Participants completed the Seating To Go program in groups that were facilitated by adult wheelchair users. Satisfaction with participation (Wheelchair Outcome Measure-Young People), wheelchair skills (Wheelchair Skills Test), wheelchair use self-efficacy (Wheelchair Use Confidence Scale), and perceived wheelchair skills capacity (Wheelchair Skills Test Questionnaire; proxy rating: parents) were evaluated before and after the Seating To Go program. Descriptive statistics and nonparametric longitudinal data analysis were conducted to explore changes in all outcomes from baseline to post-intervention.



RESULTS: Pediatric wheelchair users (ranging in age from 5 to 15 years) and their parents reported statistically significant improvements in satisfaction with participation. The improvements in wheelchair skills and wheelchair confidence were also statistically significant, but not the parents' perception of their children's wheelchair skills.



CONCLUSIONS: A community-based peer-led approach to wheelchair skills training seems promising for improving wheelchair outcomes in pediatric wheelchair users. Further controlled studies with larger samples are warranted.

Language: en