Abstract

For people with Parkinson's disease (PD) with freezing of gait (FOG) (freezers), symptoms mainly exhibit as unilateral motor impairments that may cause difficulty during postural transitions such as turning during daily activities. We investigated the turning characteristics that distinguished freezers among people with PD and analyzed the association between the New Freezing of Gait Questionnaire (NFOGQ) scores and the gait characteristics according to the turning direction for the affected limbs of freezers. The study recruited 57 people with PD (27 freezers, 30 non-freezers). All experiments measured the maximum 180° turning task with the "Off" medication state.



RESULTS revealed that the outer ankle range of motion in the direction of the inner step of the more affected limb (IMA) was identified to distinguish freezers and non-freezers (R(N)(2) = 0.735). In addition, higher NFOGQ scores were associated with a more significant anteroposterior root mean square distance of the center of mass in the IMA direction and a greater inner stance phase in the outer step of the more affected limb (OMA) direction; explanatory power was 50.1%. Assessing the maximum speed and turning direction is useful for evaluating the differences in turning characteristics between freezers and non-freezers, which can help define freezers more accurately.

