Citation
Choi H, Youm C, Park H, Kim B, Cheon SM, Lee M. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(19): e12131.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
DOI
PMID
36231432
PMCID
Abstract
For people with Parkinson's disease (PD) with freezing of gait (FOG) (freezers), symptoms mainly exhibit as unilateral motor impairments that may cause difficulty during postural transitions such as turning during daily activities. We investigated the turning characteristics that distinguished freezers among people with PD and analyzed the association between the New Freezing of Gait Questionnaire (NFOGQ) scores and the gait characteristics according to the turning direction for the affected limbs of freezers. The study recruited 57 people with PD (27 freezers, 30 non-freezers). All experiments measured the maximum 180° turning task with the "Off" medication state.
Language: en
Keywords
Parkinson’s disease; freezing of gait; gait; kinematics; motor deficits