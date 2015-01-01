|
BACKGROUND: The suicide of a pupil impacts survivors greatly, but most studies on the subject do not consider school staff, and do not differentiate between the various professional domains. Our aim was to investigate the existence of differences in symptoms of complicated grief as well as post-trauma symptoms after a pupil's suicide, among school staff in four domains: counsellors, psychologists, principals and home-room teachers.
trauma; suicide; grief; school staff