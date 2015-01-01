|
Citation
|
Iverson KM, Rossi FS, Nillni YI, Fox AB, Galovski TE. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(19): e12217.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36231518
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
Psychological distress may impact women's risk for future intimate partner violence (IPV). Yet, limited research has utilized longitudinal research designs and there is a scarcity of research looking at the three most commonly implicated mental health factors-posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), depression, and alcohol use-within the same study. Research is especially scarce for women veterans, who experience substantial risk for these mental health concerns and experiencing IPV. This study examined the role of PTSD symptoms, depression symptoms, and alcohol use in increasing risk for experiencing future IPV while simultaneously accounting for the impact of recent IPV experience on subsequent mental health. This study included a sample of 1921 women veterans (M(age) = 36.5), who were asked to complete three mail surveys over the course of 8 months as part of a larger longitudinal survey study of US veterans' health and well-being. The survey assessed experiences of IPV, PTSD symptoms (PCL-5), depression symptoms (PHQ-9), and alcohol use (AUDIT-C) at each of the three time points.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
alcohol use; depression; posttraumatic stress disorder; veterans