Abstract

Psychological distress may impact women's risk for future intimate partner violence (IPV). Yet, limited research has utilized longitudinal research designs and there is a scarcity of research looking at the three most commonly implicated mental health factors-posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), depression, and alcohol use-within the same study. Research is especially scarce for women veterans, who experience substantial risk for these mental health concerns and experiencing IPV. This study examined the role of PTSD symptoms, depression symptoms, and alcohol use in increasing risk for experiencing future IPV while simultaneously accounting for the impact of recent IPV experience on subsequent mental health. This study included a sample of 1921 women veterans (M(age) = 36.5), who were asked to complete three mail surveys over the course of 8 months as part of a larger longitudinal survey study of US veterans' health and well-being. The survey assessed experiences of IPV, PTSD symptoms (PCL-5), depression symptoms (PHQ-9), and alcohol use (AUDIT-C) at each of the three time points.



RESULTS from separate path analysis models provided support for the role of PTSD symptoms and depression symptoms (but not alcohol use) in increasing risk for IPV experience over time. However, the path analysis models provided little support, with the exception of PTSD, for the impact of IPV experience on subsequent mental health symptoms.



FINDINGS point to the importance of better understanding the mechanisms by which PTSD and depression symptoms can increase risk for IPV to inform theory and prevention and treatment efforts. Detection and treatment of PTSD and depression symptoms among women may help reduce risk for future violence in intimate relationships.

Language: en