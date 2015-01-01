SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Ding H, Zhu L, Wei H, Geng J, Huang F, Lei L. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(19): e12236.

(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

10.3390/ijerph191912236

36231539

PMC9564981

Based on the experiential avoidance model, the current study aims to test the relationship between cyber-ostracism and adolescents' non-suicidal self-injury and to explore the mediating roles of depression and experiential avoidance. A sample of 1062 middle school students completed questionnaires on cyber-ostracism, depression, experiential avoidance, and self-injurious behavior. The results showed that cyber-ostracism, depression, experiential avoidance, and non-suicidal self-injury were positively correlated with each other. After controlling for gender and age, the mediation model test shows that cyber-ostracism was significantly and positively associated with non-suicidal self-injury. Depression and experiential avoidance mediated the relationship between cyber-ostracism and non-suicidal self-injury parallelly and sequentially. This study highlights the potential mechanisms of action between cyber-ostracism and adolescent non-suicidal self-injury and finds that cyber-ostracism is a risk factor for non-suicidal self-injury. This founding suggests that extra attention should be paid to the role of the online environment in addition to the offline environment experiences for the intervention of non-suicidal self-injury.


depression; non-suicidal self-injury; cyber-ostracism; experiential avoidance

