Finstad J, Clausen T, Rosseland LA, Røise O, Havnes IA. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(19): e12258.
(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
36231553
The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic generated a crisis within the healthcare system, during which acute, COVID-19-related health needs were prioritized over less urgent needs, including vulnerable subgroups. This study explored experiences of recovery among survivors of physical injuries associated with severe pain during the COVID-19 pandemic in Norway. In-depth interviews were conducted among 13 participants.
Language: en
mental health; qualitative research; recovery; substance use; COVID-19; pandemic; physical trauma; rehabilitation