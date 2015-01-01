Abstract

The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic generated a crisis within the healthcare system, during which acute, COVID-19-related health needs were prioritized over less urgent needs, including vulnerable subgroups. This study explored experiences of recovery among survivors of physical injuries associated with severe pain during the COVID-19 pandemic in Norway. In-depth interviews were conducted among 13 participants.



FINDINGS generated by a thematic analysis revealed that the pandemic, including the contagion control measures and interrupted healthcare, were of negative consequence for the participants' recovery experiences and mental and physical health. Despite experiencing severe pain and perceived needs for support, the participants experienced being deprioritized by the healthcare system. They experienced a reduced capacity to cope with pandemic-related stress and to perform everyday tasks, which they perceived as generating an additional burden for their loved ones. Alcohol was reported to be used in an effort to relieve the associated mental distress. As suggested by this study, injury survivors constitute a vulnerable subgroup for whom the continuity of rehabilitation services during a national crisis, as well as the integration of mental health support, can be essential for mitigating the negative impact of the crisis on recovery and for promoting optimal long-term health outcomes.

Language: en