Abstract

This research aims to determine knowledge and attitudes towards sexual and reproductive health and rights of adolescent girls among healthcare professionals working at Café Madrid and Colorados health centers, which are highly vulnerable neighborhoods in Bucaramanga, Santander. To this end, in-depth interviews were conducted with a total of eight healthcare professionals from the above health centers using a script based on WHO recommendations on adolescent sexual and reproductive health and rights and recommendations by the DAPRE-Presidential Council for Women's Equity-CedaVida Foundation. Healthcare professionals were found to have proper technical and legal knowledge, especially regarding comprehensive care packages for survivors, as well as a gender perspective in their professional practice aimed at achieving equity. Knowledge and experience with sexual and reproductive health and rights provide insight into women's health from unrestrained choice of contraceptive methods to procedures such as abortion within the current legal framework. Their professional work is also affected by potential barriers that may limit their actions when putting their knowledge into practice.

