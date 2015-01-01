SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Kita S, Kamibeppu K, Saint Arnault D. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(19): e12504.

(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

10.3390/ijerph191912504

36231808

PMC9566111

OBJECTIVE: This study used narrative interviewing and grounded theory analysis to discover the phases of trauma integration for Japanese women who had experienced intimate partner violence (IPV).

METHOD: We interviewed 23 Japanese women who had experienced IPV using the Clinical Ethnographic Narrative Interviews (CENI) from November 2017 to September 2018 in Tokyo, Japan. The data from 11 participants who had achieved trauma integration using the Trauma Recovery Rubric were analyzed using a modified grounded theory approach.

RESULTS: Six phases of the trauma integration journey after IPV were discovered: (1) Chaos, (2) Burning out, (3) Focusing, (4) Challenging, (5) Deepening insights, and (6) Re-building. The survivors described the processes of exploration of themselves and their reactions to their concurrent challenges. They focused on finding ways to protect, re-discover, and re-embrace themselves by healing from physical, psychological, and spiritual distresses. They also rebuilt relationships with others and acquired knowledge and skills to achieve a new life. Notably, the primary components of their recovery processes were changes in self-perception and self-interpretation of the trauma itself and its impacts on one's life and within oneself from multiple angles. In addition, traditional Japanese norms and gender roles, such as beliefs concerning the "ideal life of a woman" and fear of not behaving differently from others, profoundly influenced their recovery process.

CONCLUSION: This study highlights the importance of incorporating individuals' cultures and their phase, needs, and personal self-development timeframes when developing trauma integration interventions.


Language: en

Keywords

gender-based violence; intimate partner violence; positive psychology; psychological health; trauma integration; trauma recovery

