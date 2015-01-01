|
Citation
|
Pino O, Cadena RT, Poli D. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(19): e12615.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36231913
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND AND AIM OF THE WORK: Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) may give rise to harmful effects on health throughout life. Epigenetic changes explain how preexisting risk factors may contribute to produce altered biological responses and cancer risk. The main aim of the review is to summarize studies examining the means in which Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) can modulate individual vulnerability to breast cancer (BC) development through multifaceted mechanisms.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
anxiety; depression; Adverse Childhood Experiences; stress; biomarkers; breast cancer; childhood trauma