Abstract

The purpose of the study is to discuss the necessity of interventions on excessive alcohol use among middle-aged adult Koreans and attempt to investigate the effect of social supports including family support and friend support on excessive alcohol use. To achieve these goals, a self-administered online survey was conducted on middle-aged adult Koreans from 40 to 59 years old sampled through the convenience allocation extraction method, with responses of a total of 767 samples analyzed. The results from the analysis was that the support of the family reduced excessive alcohol use, whereas the support of friends provoked excessive alcohol use. Based on these results, the necessity of a distinction in the different types of social supports for interventions in excessive alcohol use was revealed. In addition, several practical and political implications for the alleviation of excessive alcohol use among middle-aged adults are recommended.

