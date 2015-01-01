Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Elderly women with osteoporosis are at risk of falls and fractures.



OBJECTIVE: To compare the intrinsic factors of falls, including ankle evaluation, in a group of elderly women in treatment for osteoporosis compared with a control group.



METHODS: A cross-sectional study of elderly women in treatment for osteoporosis (TG) was paired with a control group (CG) not in treatment. All groups completed a questionnaire and underwent a bone mineral density test; the mini-mental state examination (MMSE); physical performance tests; lower-limb strength and power, ankle, and muscle architecture evaluations; and a physiological profile assessment (PPA).



RESULTS: A total of 128 women were included (68 TG, 60 CG); the mean age was 71.55 ± 3.07 years; TG had a worse performance in the intrinsic factors in the MMSE, plantarflexions range of motion, gait speed, plantarflexions peak isometric strength, and short physical performance battery (p < 0.05 for all). PPA stratification (proprioception and lower-limb strength) presented a greater risk of falls in the TG, with proprioception increasing the risk by 2.4 times.



CONCLUSION: Patients undergoing treatment for osteoporosis are influenced by intrinsic factors of falls, many being present in the CG. PPA and ankle strength and flexibility tests are more discriminative for evaluating fall risks in patients in treatment for osteoporosis.

Language: en