Abstract

The COVID-19 pandemic has been linked to poor mental health outcomes and may be particularly damaging for young adults who may be more affected by governmental pandemic responses such as mandatory school and work closures, online schooling, and social isolation. Exposure to Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) has also been shown to have a significant impact on mental health among young adults. This prospective study examined whether young adults with higher ACE profiles were more vulnerable to COVID-19 stressors. Using pre-COVID-19 data from the Niagara Longitudinal Heart Study and a follow-up online survey during COVID-19, we examined 171 young adults and found that high COVID-19-related stress, especially emotional and relationship stress, led to a greater reduction in mental health among young adults with higher levels of ACEs.



FINDINGS indicate that young adults with high ACE profiles may benefit from resources and intervention programs directed at mental health in times of crisis, such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

Language: en