|
Citation
|
De Schrijver L, Nobels A, Harb J, Nisen L, Roelens K, Vander Beken T, Vandeviver C, Keygnaert I. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(19): e12889.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36232187
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Sexual violence (SV) literature on applicants for international protection (AIPs) shows that they are at high risk of victimization. The study objectives are to provide an exploratory overview of the occurrence of SV in AIPs in Belgium and their help-seeking behavior (HSB). This overview is crucial to develop prevention strategies and care paths focusing on providing adequate care to AIP SV victims in Belgium.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Europe; Belgium; prevalence; asylum seekers; migrants; refugees; sexual and gender-based violence