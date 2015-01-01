Abstract

Policy is an important support for risk society to prevent and resolve crises. Based on the content analysis of the policy text and PMC-Index model, this paper takes texts of 327 public health emergency response policies (PHERP) at the central level in China from 1989 to 2022 as the analysis object, designs an indicator system, and combines qualitative and quantitative methods to evaluate the existing policies. The results of content analysis indicate that current policy focuses on emergency rather than preventive control, the main policy-making and issuing authority is the Ministry of Health and policies are mostly issued in the form of notice. The PMC-Index of ten selected policies is all ranked above acceptable, which means that the overall quality of policy text is relatively high. However, the PMC-Surface shows that there is still considerable variability in the scores of the main indicators for each policy. The top three main scoring indicators are policy nature, policy evaluation and policy instrument, while the bottom three are policy time, policy release agency and policy target groups, which reminds us that the design of policy text can still be improved in terms of optimizing policy time, policy issuing institutions and expanding policy target groups. In response to these problems, this paper puts forward six suggestions for optimization.

