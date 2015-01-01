Abstract

Women victims of gender violence consider the health system an appropriate place to seek help.



AIMS AND OBJECTIVES: to describe and understand how nurses perceive gender-based violence in health care for women victims of gender-based violence. Qualitative descriptive study. The recommendations of the COREQ guide for qualitative research reporting were followed. Sixteen nurses who were working in different health services, both primary and specialized care, were selected to take part in the study. Three focus groups and a semi-structured interview were conducted. The ATLAS.ti 9 computer programme was used. The nurses highlighted that when caring for women who are victims of gender violence, they encounter two types of violence: invisible or latent, and visible or patent. Part of the nurses' role is based on the skill of knowing how to act and being trained to do so. In addition, there are certain controversies around the concept and origin of violence. On the one hand, they refer to gender violence as a universal phenomenon with strong cultural and educational roots, and, on the other hand, it is difficult to characterize. The findings report how nurses play a fundamental role in caring for victims of gender-based violence, but they encounter certain difficulties regarding this concept. It is therefore essential to continuously train and educate nurses on gender-based violence. Gender violence should be a competency in nursing curricula. Health systems must offer training and awareness programmes that teach nurses to detect and make decisions regarding female victims of gender violence. It is also necessary to set up spaces in the different services so that the nurses can attend to the victims.

