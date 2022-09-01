Abstract

The Internet of Things (IoT) and wireless sensors have collaborated with many real-time environments for the collection and processing of physical data. Mobile networks with sixth-generation (6G) technologies provide support for emerging applications using Connected and Autonomous Vehicles (CAV) and observe critical conditions. Although, autonomous vehicle-based routing solutions have presented significant development toward reliable and inter-vehicle communications. However, there are numerous research obstacles in terms of data delivery and transmission latency due to the unpredictable environment and changing states of IoT sensors. Therefore, this work presents an efficient and trusted autonomous vehicle routing protocol using 6G networks, which aims to guarantee high quality of service and data coverage. Firstly, the proposed protocol establishes a routing process using a simulated annealing optimization technique and improves energy optimization between IoT-based vehicles, and under difficult circumstances, it statistically guarantees the optimal solution. Secondly, it provides a risk-aware security system due to reliable session-oriented communication with network edges among connected vehicles and avoids uncertainties in the autonomous system. The proposed protocol is verified using simulations for varying vehicles and varying iterations that indicates a green communication system for the autonomous system with authenticity and system intelligence.

Language: en