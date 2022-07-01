Abstract

PURPOSE: To explore trends in sexual orientation group differences in suicidality among Indigenous adolescents and evaluate whether gaps between heterosexual and sexual minority/Two-Spirit adolescents have changed over time.



METHODS: Leveraging pooled school-based population data from five waves of the British Columbia Adolescent Health Survey (1998-2018), we used age-adjusted logistic regression models, separately for boys and girls, to examine 20-year trends and disparities in past year suicidal ideation and suicide attempts among heterosexual and sexual minority/Two-Spirit Indigenous adolescents (N = 13,788).



RESULTS: Suicidal ideation increased among all sexual orientation groups in 2018 compared to previous survey waves. Suicide attempts spiked for heterosexual girls in 2003, remained stable for heterosexual boys, and decreased for sexual minority/Two-Spirit boys and girls over time. Compared to their heterosexual peers, sexual minority/Two-Spirit boys had higher odds of suicidal ideation since 1998, whereas sexual minority/Two-Spirit girls had higher odds of suicidal ideation since 2003. Sexual minority/Two-Spirit (vs. heterosexual) boys were approximately 4-7 times more likely to attempt suicide since 2008, whereas sexual-minority/Two-Spirit (vs. heterosexual) girls were approximately 3-4 times more likely to attempt suicide since 2003. These gaps in suicidality were persistent across time.



DISCUSSION: Sexual minority/Two-Spirit Indigenous adolescents are at an elevated risk for suicidality compared to their heterosexual Indigenous peers. While trends of suicidal ideation worsened for all Indigenous adolescents, suicide attempts either lessened or remained stable over time. Greater efforts are needed to help reduce suicidality among Indigenous adolescents in Canada, especially among sexual minority/Two-Spirit young people.

Language: en