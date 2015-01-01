Abstract

Child Advocacy Centers (CACs) are well-positioned to identify children with mental health needs and facilitate access to evidence-based treatment. However, use of evidence-based screening tools and referral protocols varies across CACs. Understanding barriers and facilitators can inform efforts to implement mental health screening and referral protocols in CACs. We describe statewide efforts implementing a standardized screening and referral protocol, the Care Process Model for Pediatric Traumatic Stress (CPM-PTS), in CACs. Twenty-three CACs were invited to implement the CPM-PTS. We used mixed methods to evaluate the first two years of implementation. We quantitatively assessed adoption, reach, and acceptability; qualitatively assessed facilitators and barriers; and integrated quantitative and qualitative data to understand implementation of mental health screening in CACs. Eighteen CACs adopted the CPM-PTS. Across CACs, screening rates ranged from 10% to 100%. Caregiver ratings indicated high acceptability. Facilitators and barriers were identified within domains of the Consolidated Framework for Implementation Research. Qualitative findings provided insight into adoption, reach, and caregivers' responses. Our findings suggest screening for traumatic stress and suicidality in CACs is valued, acceptable, and feasible. Implementation of mental health screening and referral protocols in CACs may improve identification of children with mental health needs and support treatment engagement.

Language: en