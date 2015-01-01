Abstract

AIM: This study aims to determine the sequelae of corrosive ingestion in children.



METHODS: A retrospective study was conducted in the Department of Pediatric Surgery at a Tertiary Center. The children presenting between January 2015 and December 2020 with a history of ingestion of caustic agents were included in the study.



RESULTS: A total of 26 children were included in the study. The children with suicidal attempts were significantly older than those who ingested the corrosive agents accidentally (14.2 ± 1.9 years vs. 6 ± 3.3 years; P < 0.01; Student's t-test). Sixteen (62%) children had esophageal strictures, 8 (31%) had pyloric strictures, and a child (4%) had both esophageal and gastric strictures. Eight (31%) children required an initial feeding jejunostomy and 6 (23%) required a feeding gastrostomy as they had significant weight loss on presentation. Eleven (65%) esophageal strictures responded to the dilatation regimen and are symptom-free on follow-up. Three (18%) children with esophageal stricture underwent esophageal replacement. Eight (31%) children had a pyloric stricture and all of them were treated with a modified Billroth I gastro-duodenostomy. The children who presented after 2 months were found to have a significantly increased need for esophageal replacement (3/9 vs. 0/17; P = 0.03; Fischer's exact test).



CONCLUSION: The corrosive ingestion in children is associated with higher morbidity. The sequelae include esophageal and antro-pyloric strictures. A feeding gastrostomy or jejunostomy was required in more than half of the patients. The children presenting after 2 months of ingestion were associated with an increased need for esophageal replacement.

Language: en