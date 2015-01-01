Abstract

BACKGROUND: Performing post-fall debriefing improves patient outcomes through learning from defects and addresses adherence to fall prevention programs. LOCAL PROBLEM: While addressing an increase in fall rates, a quality improvement team discovered there was no standardized tool or process for completing post-fall debriefing.



METHODS: The team used the Plan-Do-Study-Act (PDSA) process to improve the post-fall debrief tool, with an analysis of pilot using the implementation science RE-AIM framework. INTERVENTIONS: Three units with a high focus on falls and an established debriefing culture participated in pilot to generate and standardize a post-fall debrief tool.



RESULTS: Through 2 revisions with end user and champion feedback, the tool was refined to assess any contributing factors to the fall.



CONCLUSION: Through use of the PDSA cycle, the team established content validity of the post-fall debrief tool. This tool is appropriate for inpatient adult and pediatric scale-up and complementary to current fall risk assessment tools.

