Bellizzi S, Molek K, Nivoli A. J. Pediatr. Adolesc. Gynecol. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, North American Society for Pediatric and Adolescent Gynecology, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.jpag.2022.10.005

36240997

Flooding is the most common natural disaster globally, with slightly less than 45% of disasters worldwide associated with it, and affecting more than two billion globally during the period from 1998 through 2017...


Language: en

Floods; Gender-based violence; girls

