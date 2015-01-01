|
Kang S, Jeong Y, Park EH, Hwang SS. J. Prev. Med. Pub. Health 2022; 55(5): 455-463.
(Copyright © 2022, Korean Society for Preventive Medicine)
36229908
OBJECTIVES: Economic hardship has a serious impact on adolescents' mental health. The financial impact of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic was more severe for low-income families, and this also impacted adolescents. This study aimed to examine the associations of economic deterioration (ED) caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and low socioeconomic status (SES) with adolescents' suicidal behaviors.
Adolescent; COVID-19; Suicidal ideation; Health inequities