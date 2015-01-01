SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Diaconu K, Jailobaeva K, Jailobaev T, Eyber C, Ager A. J. Relig. Health 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Academy of Religion and Mental Health, Publisher Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1007/s10943-022-01660-z

PMID

36242707

Abstract

Violence, abuse and neglect constitute major threats to children's health and wellbeing globally. However, until recently, relatively little systematic attention has been paid to the role of faith communities in shaping the protective environment for children. This paper describes the development of a measure to capture child-protective disposition amongst faith communities through field studies with faith leaders and their spouses in Senegal, Uganda and Guatemala. Identifying common factors related to child care and protection practices, orientation to child rights and approaches to discipline, the measure potentially serves to both inform and evaluate interventions seeking to engage with the beliefs and behaviours of faith communities to support children's health and wellbeing.


Language: en

Keywords

Factor analysis; Child protection; Child rights; Faith communities; Physical punishment; Psychometric measure

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print